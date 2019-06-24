Halsey is shedding light on her struggles with mental health issues.

In a new candid interview, the "Bad at Love" songstress reveals that she has checked herself into a psychiatric hospital multiple times to help her face personal lows.



"I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it," she told Rolling Stone. "But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now. It’s been my choice. I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it."



The 24-year-old singer also shared her thoughts on sexual assault and how it has affected her sense of personal safety in everyday life.



"Here’s what’s f**ked up to me. A young man seeks success and power so that he can use it to control people, and a young woman seeks success and power so that she no longer has to worry about being controlled," she stated. "It’s an illusion, a f**king lie. There is no amount of success or notoriety that makes you safe when you’re a woman. None."



The "Without Me" pop star didn’t hold back when discussing why she’s hesitant to speak out about sexual abuse, implying that it can taint her career and accomplishments.



"Then I’m not 'Grammy-nominated pop star,' then I’m 'rape survivor.' Uh-uh, no. Uh-uh, absolutely not," she proclaimed. "I have worked way too f**king hard to be quantified or categorized by something like that."



In terms of own personal experience, she says that when she confronted a sexual abuser, they "took it seriously, went to rehab, sought therapy."

Halsey also discusses small ways she works to assert independence in her life, like buying her own groceries: "I’m 24 f**king years old. I’m a grown-ass woman. I can’t be this f**king co-dependent, helpless thing who has someone who does everything for them, ’cause I’ll f**king kill myself. I will literally go crazy."



In terms of her upcoming third album, she says it’s "the first I’ve ever written manic." While discussing her bipolar disorder, she admits that she knows the feeling won’t last forever and someday she’ll be struggling with hopeless thoughts.



"I know I’m just going to get f**king depressed and be boring again soon," she states. "And I hate that that’s a way of thinking. Every time I wake up and realize I’m back in a depressive episode, I’m bummed. I’m like, 'F**k. F**k! This is where we’re going now? OK.'"



Halsey also shared her thoughts on crafting her own identity through her style, which is an ever-changing kaleidoscope of hairstyles and fashion choices.



"I was talking to [boyfriend Dominic Harrison, otherwise known as the British alt-rocker Yungblud] the other day, and I was like, 'When you’re laying in bed at night and you’re on tour and you miss me, how do you picture me? Do you picture me with short brown hair? Or long blond hair?' And he’s like, 'I don’t really know,'" she relayed. "And I’ve thought about that for a while, and I’ve been like, ‘Is that a good thing or a bad thing?' Does that mean I have no sense of identity? Or is it a good thing I don’t limit my perception because I haven’t permitted myself to view myself as one thing, because I haven’t stayed one f**king thing long enough to be that?"

Halsey's issue of Rolling Stone hits newsstands on July 2.

