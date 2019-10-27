Evan Peters and Halsey have decided to take their fledgling romance public -- in more ways than one.

On Saturday, the "Nightmare" singer decided to post photos on Instagram of her and Peters' costumes from her Almost Famous Halloween bash on Friday, which she attended dressed as the shock rocker Marilyn Manson, wearing a white latex outfit and fiery red hair, as well as mismatched contacts.

By the 25-year-old singer's side in the images and at the party was Peters dressed as a Juggalo aka an Insane Clown Posse fan, which included some black-and-white clown makeup and an ICP jersey.

"Resident goths," Halsey captioned an Instagram slideshow which featured her and Peters with their arms wrapped around each other. She also tagged Manson in her caption.

Later in the evening, the pair showcased some low-key PDA. Halsey was photographed wearing Peters' ICP jersey and holding the 32-year-old actor's hand as they left the event.

And on Saturday, the two once again headed out together, this time making a joint appearance at the American Horror Story party celebrating 100 episodes at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

For this gathering, Peters and Halsey decided to coordinate, arriving in matching Sonny and Cher outfits that included a colorful polka-dot design. Peters also rocked a mop-top wig and mustache to complete the retro look, while Halsey chose a long black wig.

It's been less than a month since rumors surrounding the new couple began circulating. Halsey was previously linked with the British singer Yungblud. She and longtime love G-Eazy parted ways in 2018.

In March, Peters and fellow AHS star Emma Roberts reportedly ended their engagement. They'd been romantically linked since 2012.

In the spring, Roberts was spotted out and about with Garrett Hedlund at the same time that reports surfaced of her and Peters' splitting for good.

See more on Halsey and Peters below.

