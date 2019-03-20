Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are over.

The longtime couple has reportedly ended their engagement, and Roberts is now dating Garrett Hedlund, according to Us Weekly. ET has reached out to the actors' reps for comment.

A source told the publication that Roberts and Peters were "heading for a split and now are just friends," adding, "Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup."

It appears, however, that Roberts has quickly moved on with Hedlund. The two actors were spotted on Monday night kissing and enjoying dinner together, a source told The Blast.

Roberts and Peters began dating in 2012 after working together on Adult World.The American Horror Story co-stars had a few rough patches in their relationship. In 2013, the actress was arrested (and quickly released) after police responded to a domestic dispute between the two. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding," Roberts' rep told ET at the time. "Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."

Later that year, they got engaged over the holidays. However, they called off their engagement in mid-2015, before rekindling their relationship a year later.

ET spoke with Peters in May at the American Animals junket, where he opened up about sharing the screen with his then-fiancee.

"We're together all the time and we're best friends. I think that everything just becomes that much easier and all the stuff that sort of can upset you or annoy you or frustrate you, we kind of look at each other and then just laugh about it and get through it," he shared. "I just think it's really fun working with her. I have a great time working with her."

Meanwhile, earlier this month at the Triple Frontier premiere in New York, ET asked Hedlund if he had brought a date to the event.

"I'm rolling alone," he revealed. "Can't bring a date on a work trip."

