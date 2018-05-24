Evan Peters Disguises Himself as an Old Man to Pull off a Heist in 'American Animals' Clip (Exclusive)

"Remember: you're old."

So instructs Warren (Evan Peters) in this exclusive clip from American Animals, out June 1. In the drama, a true story from director Bart Layton, Warren and best friend Spencer (Barry Keoghan) enlist the brains and brawn, respectively, of Eric (Jared Abrahamson) and Chas (Blake Jenner) to pull off what will be one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history -- stealing $12 million worth of rare books from a library.

To fly under the radar, the young men disguise themselves as unassuming elderly gentlemen, complete with tweed jackets and graying mustaches and an unexpected getaway car: a minivan. (The movie is full of pop culture references and the opening shot of the clip is, in fact, a visual nod to Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight.)

"There's people everywhere," Spencer nervously announcess when they arrive, to which Warren brushes him off, "Just stick to the plan. Let's do this."

"Centering on unpredictable wild child Warren (Peters) and aspiring artist Spencer (Keoghan), two friends from the middle-class suburbs of Lexington, Kentucky, the film follows the duo through college life at separate universities, as adult pressures begin to weigh heavily on their futures. Realizing their lives may never be important, they organize the brazen theft of some valuable books from the special collections library of Spencer's college, including Audubon's Birds of America, valued at $10 million. Enlisting two more friends, budding accountant Eric (Abrahamson) and fitness fanatic Chas (Jenner), the gang meticulously plots the theft and subsequent fence of the stolen volumes, taking cues from popular heist movies. But the thieves' plans go awry, placing their bright futures in limbo."

