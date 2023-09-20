There's a promising new romance in Halsey's life! The 28-year-old musician was spotted holding hands with Canadian actor Avan Jogia as they stepped out for a date night in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, wore leather pants with a gray crop top for the sweet occasion, accessorizing her look with a studded belt and a Saint Laurent bag. Avan, 31, wore a gray top and bottom with white boots and a long leather jacket.

The duo was all smiles as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through a Hollywood neighborhood, beaming as they looked at each other. At one point, the pair was seen sharing a kiss in front of the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz.

Diggzy / Jesal / SplashNews

Avan, a Vancouver-born actor and director, is best known for his role as Beck Oliver on the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, which aired from 2010 to 2013. He rose to mainstream prominence thanks to his roles as Danny Desai on the 2013 drama series Twisted and Tutankhamun in the 2015 miniseries Tut, both of which also starred Kylie Bunbury.

The Saint Ivory musician was briefly connected to Miley Cyrus in 2010 before dating Zoey Deutch for five years until their split in 2017. Afterward, he was linked to actress Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 until 2021.

Halsey and Avan's date comes after several reported sightings, including their earliest spotting on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, in June and most recently, shopping at the Silverlake Flea Market over the weekend.

Diggzy / Jesal / SplashNews

Their budding relationship comes on the heels of Halsey's split from her ex-boyfriend, Alev Aydin, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Ender.

Halsey and Alev welcomed Ender back in July 2021, with the singer announcing his arrival by sharing a black-and-white shot from their hospital room. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," Halsey wrote alongside the pic. "Powered by love."

Halsey and Alev met after he was tapped to write a screenplay for a biopic about and starring the singer. The project was reportedly stalled due to the couple starting a romantic relationship.

The pair was first photographed together back in October 2020, but according to multiple reports, Halsey and Alev had known each other for years by the time they had started dating.

Per court docs obtained by ET in April, Halsey filed a petition to determine parental relationship with the film producer -- a filing used by parents who share a child together and are not married, to establish child custody, visitation, and/or child support.

While Halsey is requesting full physical custody, the docs show that she is seeking joint legal custody of Ender and "reasonable" visitation to be granted to Alev.

According to the docs, Ender has lived with both parents for the past year and eight months of his life, including in Los Angeles, from February until the "present" day. Halsey is asking the court to order both parties to split the costs of establishing paternity and their attorney's fees.

Following the filing, a source told ET that the split was amicable, and that the pair plan to co-parent.

Prior to her relationship with Alev, Halsey dated actor Evan Peters.

RELATED CONTENT: