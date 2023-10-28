Hollywood is getting into the Halloween spirit. On Friday, Casamigos threw its annual Halloween party, and A-list stars showed up in some unforgettable costumes to celebrate the holiday.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked to Kill Bill for inspiration, and an eyewitness tells ET that the pair "looked very much together" after a tumultuous period in their relationship.

"They spent most of the night by each other's sides and held hands," the eyewitness says. "They danced a little bit and seemed to be enjoying themselves."

Elsewhere, stars including Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton dressed up as Britney Spears, while Rachel Lindsay channeled Rihanna for her costume.

Meanwhile, it was a family affair for Kaia Gerber, who attended the bash with her beau, Austin Butler, and posed alongside her parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, and brother, Presley Gerber, amid the party.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Keep reading to see all the A-list stars dressed for the Halloween party.

Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee as Kim and Edward Scissorhands from Edward Scissorhands

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Justin Bieber as a snorkeler

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kira Hagaman, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof as Britney Spears

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Gogo Yubari and The Bride from Kill Bill

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton as "Toxic"-era Britney Spears and Carter Reum as a pilot

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rachel Lindsay as Rihanna

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from Grease

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Virginia Venit and Happy Gilmore from Happy Gilmore

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

RELATED CONTENT: