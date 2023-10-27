Chloe Bailey Channels 'Game of Thrones' for Halloween: 'I Am Khaleesi'

Chlöe Bailey is kicking the Halloween weekend off with a sizzling start! The 25-year-old never fails to amaze with her costumes this time of year, and her latest is no exception.

On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to share her rendition of Game of Thrones' Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Meereen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Khalisee of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

Donning an icy blonde wig and a gold-and-silver outfit while seated atop a stone altar, the singer doesn't miss a detail. She even has three dragon eggs by her side!

"I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons 🐉 #gameofthrones," she captioned the gallery of shots.

Her costume drew plenty of love in the comments, including a sweet comment from her sister, Halle. "Love this!!!!!" the Little Mermaid star wrote, alongside fans who commented that "A Lannister would never."

Previously, Chlöe has dressed up as Lola from Shark Tale, the cartoon icon Betty Boop, and Storm from X-Men. Her costume of the weather witch was so impressive that even Halle Berry, who originated the onscreen portrayal of the mutant, gave the singer her props!

The singer wrapped up her In Pieces tour last month, marking the end of her first-ever headlining tour as a solo artist. The tour came after she released her debut solo album of the same name earlier this year, and Chlöe took to Instagram to share her thoughts with fans as she closed the chapter on her first solo venture.

"Not everything that glitters is gold but my spirit sure is… ✨ in tears writing this post because when everything and everyone told me that i couldn’t have another successful tour leg for the second time, i did. and closed it out SELLING OUT my first ever headlining show overseas in London," she captioned the emotional post on Sept. 23.

The GRAMMY nominee gave thanks for her team and crew, writing, "deff couldn’t have done this on my own. @shermayb i couldn’t do this without you, thank you for fighting for me and always keeping my spirits lifted when i am down. to my entire team on the road @jampme @rickylawson_ the most incredible dancers @dxncecandii @mari_salarda @etana.kindred @thekyrastewart @fulloutcortland , my MD @derekdixielive , my glam team @hair__poet @glamourartbytoya @paintedbyesther @brandonalmengo @zoecostello , my production team."

"And most of all YOU, the fans. this is just the motherf**king beginning and next time i’m on the road, it’ll be with my new s**t," she concluded the post. "nothing can keep you down when you have faith in God, when you stay humble, work hard,and let the work speak for itself."

And with plenty of time to spare as she prepares for whatever's next, Chlöe can give fans more sultry Halloween lewks!

RELATED CONTENT: