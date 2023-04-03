Chloë Bailey's new album, In Pieces, is here! And while it very much was a labor of love for the singer-actress, Bailey told ET's Denny Directo that she actually had some help on the project from her mentor, Beyoncé,

"Yes, I know she listened to the album," Bailey shared when asked if Bey had heard In Pieces yet. "She gave me notes on it before I released it."

She continued, gushing over having the mega popstar's support, "I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I'm so grateful to her for everything."

As for the nerves she felt about dropping her first debut album last week, Bailey, who spoke to ET at the premiere of her new Peacock film, Praise This, said she's happy it's out.

"I was so nervous, and now I just feel at peace," the Swarm actress said. "I'm so happy it's out. I got to say everything I wanted to say, and I hope people get an insight more into who Chloë is."

When it comes to the musical comedy, which sees her character, Sam, an aspiring pop star, join an underdog Atlanta choir praise team in the lead-up to the national competition, the 24-year-old couldn't help but notice the parallels

"Her ambition, her drive, her persistence -- she's willing to do anything to make her dreams come true, which I think we all can relate to," Bailey said.

Given all the big projects Bailey has out at the moment, she told ET she's trying to stay "present" and "grateful" while she soaks it all in.

"I've been reminding myself to stay present and stay in the moment," she gushed. "And I'm so grateful to God, and I'm so happy to be here as well, at the Praise This premiere, a movie I'm starring in, so God is good."

Praise This premieres on Peacock April 7.

