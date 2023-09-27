Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are still going strong!

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted stepping out together during Paris Fashion Week. The couple was photographed smiling and holding hands as they left a Saint Laurent after-party, looking like a fierce matching pair in all black.

Kravitz wore a black oversized blazer over a black-and-white, polka-dot, micro-mini dress that she was seen wearing at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show earlier in the day.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

The 34-year-old, who is a YSL global beauty ambassador, paired her little black dress with pearl earrings, black patent leather slingback heels and a matching clutch.

Tatum, 43, matched his girlfriend in a dapper black button-down shirt and matching trousers.

SplashNews

The couple's appearance in Paris comes after they were guests at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's star-studded wedding in New Jersey last month. Kravitz and Channing were among the many famous faces who witnessed the couple's nuptials, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and more.

Soon after the wedding, the actors were seen again hanging out at New York City's Emilio's Ballato with some of their famous friends, including Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid. Kravtiz and Tatum were seen walking up to the restaurant, with the former in a black coat and light dress and the latter in a button-up and dark pants. They were also the last to leave, hopping in a separate vehicle after their star-studded meal.

Tatum and Kravitz sparked dating rumors after they met while working on her film, Pussy Island, in 2021. Although the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have spoken about each other in interviews, with Tatum even being outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz.

"I have no chill," he told Vanity Fair in January of following the accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know."

Tatum confessed that he is trying to be more chill these days so he "can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something, or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something."

He admitted, "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Tatum further gushed over Kravitz and noted that "weirdly, it was comfortable" both starring and helping produce Pussy Island with her.

"She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn’t sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be. Literally, after that meeting, my life went how it did and we lost touch," he recalled of seeing the first draft of the movie. "Then, cut to two and a half years later, they had a new draft, and it was great. I was like, ‘Wow. You are really saying something.' That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for."

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 10.

RELATED CONTENT: