Jenna Dewan celebrated her daughter's latest milestone!

On Wednesday, The Rookie actress celebrated the 10th birthday of her and ex-husband Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly. In honor of the day, Dewan marked the sweet occasion with a carousel of touching photos.

"10 years ago today this fierce, magical soul entered the world and made me a mom.. and my life has never and will never be the same. You are everything and more to me. I am eternally, proud and grateful to be your mom. Thank you for choosing me. I love you more than I could ever express!! Ahhh 10….! ❤️🤯❤️🙏🏻," she wrote.

The post led with a picture of Everly lying on her mother's chest shortly after she was born. It also included pictures of Dewan and a young Everly smiling for the camera at parties and at the beach. The Step Up actress ended the post with a recent picture of her and the birthday girl.

The proud mom also took to her Instagram Story to show off her daughter's birthday cake and balloon bouquet.

Dewan, 42, is also mother to son, Callum, whom she shares with Steve Kazee.

Ahead of his daughter's big birthday, Tatum spoke to ET about how they marked the occasion.

"We just went to Six Flags, so we kind of did it early... [but] she's got a big birthday coming up this coming weekend, so it's fun," he told ET.

The Magic Mike star also shared that he is already dreading his daughter's teenage years.

"I don't think anybody's ready for the teenage years," he said with a laugh. "I heard it's like aliens coming down and they just snatch your kid away and then bring them back around 22 or so!"

