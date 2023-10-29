Ghosts and goblins weren't the only things out and about over the Halloween weekend!

On Friday, George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos tequila brand held their annual Halloween party in Los Angeles, California and welcomed dozens of stars and notable figures like Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Edward Norton and more.

The event was a family affair for Gerber, 61, who has been married to supermodel Cindy Crawford since 1998. The pair share two children, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber, both in attendance Friday night.

The family was photographed together enjoying the night's festivities alongside Kaia's boyfriend, Elvis star Austin Butler. The couple dressed as Andy Warhol and his 1960s model girlfriend, Edie Sedgwick.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Gerber and Crawford, 57, went for another classic look, going as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from the 1977 film Grease. The pair wore matching black outfits while Crawford also put on a blonde wig and red lipstick for the costume.

Presley appeared to be in a matching costume with Bieber, 29, who donned scuba gear and swim trunks while the youngest Gerber family member wore a Hawaiian shirt and bucket hat, looking to be dressed up as vacationers.

Getty Images

The night's other hottest costume unsurprisingly was Britney Spears as Alba and Hilton, both 42, showed up as different versions of the singer.

Hilton dressed up as Spears in flight attendant gear from her iconic "Toxic" music video while her husband Carter Reum went as a pilot.

Alba chose Spears' iconic "Toxic" music video when looking for inspiration, but went with the nude bodysuit covered in gems for the party.

The costumes come just days after the "Lucky" singer released her memoir, The Woman In Me, which has already caused major headlines for some of its bombshell reveals relating to Spears' relationships and conservatorship.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were also in attendance Friday and chose to dress as characters from Quentin Tarantino's 2004 film, Kill Bill.

Fox, 37, showed up in schoolgirl attire with fake blood running from her eyes while Kelly, 33, appeared in a blood-stained yellow jumpsuit.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Also in attendance Saturday night were names like Finneas O'Connell, Victoria Justice, Julianne Hough, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, Glen Powell, Rachel Lindsay, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Getty Images

Many of the attendees did not seem fazed by the recent request by SAG-AFRTA for union members to not dress as characters from TV shows or movies that could be considered "struck" work.

As the party was happening in Hollywood, Saturday Night Live poked fun at the recent message sent out by SAG-AFTRA leadership regarding the Halloween rule.

In one sketch, host Nate Bargartze and cast member Ego Nwodim played a couple handing out candy to a group of trick-or-treaters dressed like Spider-Man, Black Panther and Barbie.

"Wait! You're about to make a terrible mistake!" Fran Drescher (played by Sarah Sherman) declared. "I'm Fran Drescher, SAG President! ... I'm here to teach you how to do Halloween during a strike."

RELATED CONTENT: