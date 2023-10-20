Mandy Moore is growing frustrated with the progress of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The This Is Us star posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, slamming the acting union's guidelines for members this Halloween. An infographic posted to sagaftrastrike.org urges members to avoid dressing as characters from struck productions amid the ongoing work stoppage.

"Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.)," the post suggests. "Don't post photos inspired by struck content to social media. Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

Moore's post made it clear that she thinks SAG-AFTRA -- who announced last week that industry CEOs had "walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer" -- doesn't quite have its priorities in line.

"Is this a joke?" she wrote on her Story. "Come on @sagaftra. This is what's important?"

"We're asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf," Moore continued. "So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you."

Moore has been a fixture on picket lines throughout the strike and outspoken about her desire for actors to receive fair compensation.

"I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies," Moore said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in July, adding that she only gets "very tiny, like, 81-cent checks" for episodes of This Is Us that audiences are able to stream online.

Moore has been a SAG-AFTRA member since 1999, before she went on to break out onscreen in the early 2000s hits The Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember. Since then, she has starred in everything from Saved! to 47 Meters Down to playing herself on Entourage before later earning her first Emmy nomination for This Is Us.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," the actress said, explaining that "we’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

RELATED CONTENT: