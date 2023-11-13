Celebrating their second wedding anniversary, Paris Hilton expressed her love for her husband, Carter Reum, with a grand gesture.

The 42-year-old socialite took to Instagram to share a video of an impressive bouquet. The enormous gift, featuring a heart-shaped arrangement of roses in various shades of pink, was displayed on the front porch in a tall vase. Hilton affectionately exclaimed, "Happy anniversary baby, I love you. So beautiful."

Marking the occasion, Hilton also posted photos from her and Reum's wedding day, expressing gratitude for the life they are building together. In the caption, she reflected on the significance of the 11:11 time, which now symbolizes the anniversary of one of the best days of her life.

Instagram

She gushed, "Happy 2-year anniversary, my love! Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day." Hilton added that she is "so happy and grateful" for the beautiful life they are creating together.

Instagram

The accompanying photos showcased intimate moments from their wedding, including scenes at the altar, a post-"I do" kiss, and a hand-in-hand stroll down the aisle. Hilton, known for her multiple outfit changes, was also pictured on the dance floor with Reum and smiling at their wedding party.

The couple tied the knot at Hilton's late grandfather's former Bel Air home in November 2021, following Reum's romantic proposal during Hilton's 40th birthday vacation in February of the same year.

Before their romantic journey, Hilton and Reum had known each other for 15 years, reconnecting in 2019 through Reum’s sister, who invited Hilton over for Thanksgiving.

Last month, the media personality appeared in a new video for British Vogue, in which she broke down 12 of her most iconic looks -- her wedding dress included.

Instagram

Hilton married Carter Reum in 2021 in a custom-made gown by Oscar de la Renta.

"I knew right away that I wanted to walk down the aisle in Oscar," Hilton said. "I wanted something that was really just a princess, but had the 3D flowers on it. I was going for a Grace Kelly vibe."

Hilton's ceremony gown wasn't her only dress of the wedding, as she revealed, "I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding."

"It was because I literally had 45 of them," she said. "My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world and everyone was excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were so beautiful, so I tried to wear as many of them as possible."

