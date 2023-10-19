Britney Spears is giving some context to her early adulthood in the spotlight. In her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, the singer looks back on her tumultuous time as a paparazzi and tabloid fixture in the early aughts, including the infamous night out when she was spotted alongside Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," she writes in her memoir, according to the New York Times. The singer writes that she never had any interest in hard drugs or had a drinking problem, claiming that her "drug of choice" was the ADHD medication Adderall. She says it "made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed."

One of Spears' most infamous nights was one fated evening in 2006, when Spears, Hilton and Lohan were photographed inside a car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. The "Holy Trinity" were some of the most photographed starlets in the world and getting a photo of the three all together was seen as a jackpot for paparazzi.

Bauer Griffin

At the time, Hilton and Lohan were on and off in their friendship, which the reality star referenced 11 years later when looking back on the photo with MTV News Australia.

Throwing shade at the Parent Trap actress, Hilton recalled, "It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

She further quipped, "She wasn't on the list."

The feud between the two lasted several years, with Hilton making several disparaging comments about Lohan. In 2019, Hilton called Lohan "lame and embarrassing" on Watch What Happens Live, and Lohan reacted to the statement during a radio appearance shortly after, saying, "Nothing really makes me angry. I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I’m a very loving person."

But now, as both women enter a new era of life which includes marriage and motherhood, they've moved past any bad vibes.