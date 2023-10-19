News

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Adderall Use and Nights Out With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

By Mekishana Pierre
Published: 10:37 AM PDT, October 19, 2023

The latest bombshell from Spears' upcoming memoir follows her claim that Justin Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity.

Britney Spears is giving some context to her early adulthood in the spotlight. In her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, the singer looks back on her tumultuous time as a paparazzi and tabloid fixture in the early aughts, including the infamous night out when she was spotted alongside Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," she writes in her memoir, according to the New York Times. The singer writes that she never had any interest in hard drugs or had a drinking problem, claiming that her "drug of choice" was the ADHD medication Adderall. She says it "made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed."

One of Spears' most infamous nights was one fated evening in 2006, when Spears, Hilton and Lohan were photographed inside a car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. The "Holy Trinity" were some of the most photographed starlets in the world and getting a photo of the three all together was seen as a jackpot for paparazzi.

Bauer Griffin

At the time, Hilton and Lohan were on and off in their friendship, which the reality star referenced 11 years later when looking back on the photo with MTV News Australia

Throwing shade at the Parent Trap actress, Hilton recalled, "It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

She further quipped, "She wasn't on the list."

The feud between the two lasted several years, with Hilton making several disparaging comments about Lohan. In 2019, Hilton called Lohan "lame and embarrassing" on Watch What Happens Live, and Lohan reacted to the statement during a radio appearance shortly after, saying, "Nothing really makes me angry. I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I’m a very loving person." 

But now, as both women enter a new era of life which includes marriage and motherhood, they've moved past any bad vibes

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first baby, son Phoenix, in January via surrogate, and Lohan gave birth to her first child, a son named Luai, in July. At the time, Lohan's rep told ET that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, were "over-the-moon in love" with their new addition.

ET spoke with Hilton at a signing of her new bookParis: The Memoir, at Barnes & Noble Union Station in New York City in March, where she had nothing but sweet things to say about the expectant mother. 

"I'm so excited for her," Hilton marveled. "I know that she's always wanted to be a mom and she seems like she's in such an amazing place with her new man, so I'm just happy for her."

As for Hilton and Spears, their friendship has certainly stood the test of time. "I love her so much," the Paris in Love star said to ET last June about her friendship with the singer. "She's an angel and I don't trust many people, especially in this town, but she is one girl that has always been there for me and always been so kind and trustworthy and it's just so sweet and would never hurt a fly." 

She continued, "Just, like, one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life." 

Spear's memoir, The Woman in Me, is available for pre-order and is set to be released on Oct. 24.

