Paris Hilton is ready to move past her feud with Lindsay Lohan. The 40-year-old heiress and DJ recently congratulated her former frenemy on her engagement, which took place shortly after Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum.
"I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said, 'Congratulations,' and that was it," Hilton shared of the reconciliation on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "No bad vibes."
Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in late November. At the time, Hilton said, "I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged. And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."
Hilton, who has made several disparaging comments about Lohan in the past, said on Wednesday's WWHL that she's moved past the "immature" beef.
"I just feel that we're grownups now. I just got married, she just got engaged. We're not, like, in high school," Hilton explained. "I think it was just very immature, and now everything is all good."
Back in 2019, Hilton called Lohan "lame and embarrassing" on WWHL, and Lohan reacted to the statement during a radio appearance shortly after, saying, "Nothing really makes me angry. I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I’m a very loving person."
