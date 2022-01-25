Paris Hilton Shares the Thing She Was Stressing About While Walking Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
Paris Hilton managed to keep her cool on her November wedding day to Carter Reum -- but there was one element of the nuptials that made her nervous. During an appearance on Monday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hilton opened up about her day-of jitters.
"It was magical. It was everything. I think the only thing I was stressing out about was I hadn't written my vows up until I was literally about to walk down the aisle," Hilton shared. "I was rushing. It was very stressful. I just ended up throwing them on the floor during my speech and then just started speaking from the heart."
As for whether her vows wowed the groom, Hilton quipped, "He was crying the entire time. I was like, 'I am not ruining mascara and glam.' So I held it in."
There was one other element to her big day that left the heiress worried -- her first dance. She and Reum hit the dance floor to Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are" for the special moment.
"That was the one thing I was dreading because I hate ballroom dancing. I'm good at, like, raving and jumping around, but like a fancy dance," she said. "I was like, I can't."
Despite her fears, Hilton assured Fallon, "But I killed that too."
ET spoke with the mother of the bride, Kathy Hilton, just hours before the ceremony. Watch the clip below for some exclusive details from the big day.
