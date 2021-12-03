Paris Hilton Tells Sister Nicky Hilton She 'Hated' Her 'Brutal' Bridesmaid Dresses
Paris Hilton doesn't hold back saying what she really thinks of sister Nicky Hilton's 2015 wedding to James Rothschild. On Thursday's episode of her Peacock show, Paris In Love, the 40-year-old reality star got candid with her family and friends during a dinner at Fia in Santa Monica, California.
"We hated Nicky's bridesmaid dresses!" she dished of the baby blue gowns worn by Nicky's bridesmaids in 2015.
The group, which included Nicky, laughed at Paris' comment, and in a later testimonial, Paris elaborated.
"Nicky's bridesmaid dresses were beyond," she said. "They were just itchy, uncomfortable. I liked the color, they were baby blue, but other than that — brutal."
At the dinner, Paris also discussed the color she planned to use for her own bridesmaid dresses -- pink -- saying she'd be open to neon pink, which got a resounding "no" from the table.
Paris and Carter Reum tied the knot on Nov. 11. Paris' bridesmaids, including Nicky, wore light pink gowns by Alice & Olivia. In the bridal party was Paris' Matron of Honor, Nicky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum Hammond, and Brooke Wiederhorn.
Nicky shared several photos with the bride wearing the pink gown on the special day, writing on Instagram, "My Best Friend's Wedding."
