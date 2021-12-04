Paris Hilton couldn't be happier for Lindsay Lohan after hearing about her engagement to Bader Shammas.

Hilton, who is currently on week two of her tropical honeymoon with her husband, Carter Reum, dropped the latest episode of her This is Paris podcast on Friday, and congratulated Lohan.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," said the 40-year-old DJ. "And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The "differences in the past" reached a boiling point in December 2017 when Hilton told MTV News Australia that Lohan essentially crashed her and Spears' night out at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006, which led to a photo of the three in Hilton's car that is often referred to as the "Holy Trinity."

During her 2017 interview, Hilton threw shade at Lohan, telling the outlet, "It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

Hilton added, "She wasn't on the list."

Fast forward to now, and Hilton's changed her tune. While walking down memory lane, the newlywed was in awe of how far the three women have all come along in the past 15 years.

Hilton posted the iconic photo of herself, Spears and Lohan to Instagram, writing, "Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000’s.✨ So much has happened since that night."

On her podcast, Hilton added, "Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married. Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up."

Spears also recently celebrated her 40th birthday post-conservatorship. Hilton marked the occasion by posting a series of throwback photos. The touching tribute included the caption, "Happy Birthday @BritneySpears! So many magical memories with you! You are beautiful, fun, kind and such a light in this world! I'm so proud of you. You are so strong and have overcome so much this year! I'm so excited for this next chapter for you celebrating your freedom and your upcoming marriage! You deserve all the happiness in the world. Can't wait to see you as a gorgeous Bride! Love you #BirthdayGirl."

