Britney Spears is ringing in a new decade in style! The singer turned 40 on Wednesday, and took to Instagram the day prior to share that she's celebrating her first post-conservatorship birthday by taking a vacation outside of the United States.
In the sweet pics, Spears stands in a private plane with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The singer, wearing short shorts and red boots, is all smiles in the photos, as Asghari, wearing a plaid shirt and jeans, wraps his arms around her and gives her a kiss.
"Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼♀️💅🏼!!!!" Spears captioned her post. "God thank you for being able to go out of the country!!!! I am blessed!!!!"
Asghari, who popped the question in September, shared the same snaps on his Instagram, along with a sweet message for the birthday girl.
"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️" he wrote. "Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife."
The 27-year-old actor also shared videos on his Instagram Story, showing off the cake he presented to Spears as he sang "Happy Birthday" to her, as well as the fireworks display they enjoyed later that night.
Spears' milestone birthday is her first since her 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November. When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Asghari later that month, he gushed over his post-conservatorship life with his fiancée.
"She's doing great, I'm great. This is the happiest time of our lives," Asghari said. "We're just enjoying it! From here on out, it's amazing. It's heaven."
