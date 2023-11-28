And on that day, history was made! Paris Hilton is looking back at the iconic night she shared with pals Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

The 42-year-old heiress took to Instagram to reflect on the 2006 moment by recreating it with Bratz dolls and showing the original paparazzi pics from their night out.

"17 years ago... History was made. The 'Holy Trinity'🔥💕 #ThatsHot," Hilton captioned the shots.

Hilton also opened up about her enduring friendship with Spears on Monday's episode of Today with Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager.

"Yeah, we were actually speaking a couple days ago and planning a girls' night so she's gonna come over," Hilton said of Spears. "I'm just so proud of her. Her book was so brave for coming out and telling her story. It's really amazing to see so many people doing that right now."

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, recently welcomed their second child via surrogate, daughter London.

"I'm loving my Mom Era. I just feel just so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we're building together," Hilton shared of the current chapter in her life.

