News

Paris Hilton Looks Back on Anniversary of 'Holy Trinity' Night With Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

By Rachel McRady
Published: 11:02 AM PST, November 28, 2023

Paris Hilton says she and Britney Spears are planning a girls' night soon.

And on that day, history was made! Paris Hilton is looking back at the iconic night she shared with pals Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

The 42-year-old heiress took to Instagram to reflect on the 2006 moment by recreating it with Bratz dolls and showing the original paparazzi pics from their night out. 

"17 years ago... History was made. The 'Holy Trinity'🔥💕 #ThatsHot," Hilton captioned the shots

Bauergriffin.com /MEGA

Hilton also opened up about her enduring friendship with Spears on Monday's episode of Today with Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager. 

"Yeah, we were actually speaking a couple days ago and planning a girls' night so she's gonna come over," Hilton said of Spears. "I'm just so proud of her. Her book was so brave for coming out and telling her story. It's really amazing to see so many people doing that right now." 

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, recently welcomed their second child via surrogate, daughter London. 

"I'm loving my Mom Era. I just feel just so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we're building together," Hilton shared of the current chapter in her life. 

For more on Hilton's journey to motherhood, watch the clip below. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Paris Hilton Reveals How She Surprised Her Family With Baby No. 2 News
Paris Hilton Reveals Who Knew About Secret Baby No. 2

News

Paris Hilton Reveals Who Knew About Secret Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton Celebrates Baby No. 2 With Son Phoenix

News

Paris Hilton Celebrates Baby No. 2 With Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton Welcomes Second Child with Husband Carter Reum

News

Paris Hilton Welcomes Second Child with Husband Carter Reum

Related Photos
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
22 Photos
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

Tags: