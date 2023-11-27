Paris Hilton is opening up about her "mom era." The 42-year-old gushed about welcoming baby No. 2 and how her family is adjusting to their new addition in a new interview on Today.

"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday. "We're just over the moon."

Paris made the surprise announcement that she and husband Carter Reum had expanded their family with the birth of a daughter, London, in a sweet social media post on Friday. The arrival comes less than one year after the arrival of the couple's first child, son Phoenix. Both babies were born via surrogacy.

On the upcoming second season of her reality show, Paris in Love, the socialite shares the heart-tugging moment that she first surprised her mom, Kathy Hilton, with an introduction to newborn baby Phoenix. Asked whether she kept London's surrogacy similarly under wraps, Paris revealed exactly who was in on the precious secret this time around.

"The only people who knew were, obviously Carter, and my mom and my sister," Paris shared. "But my parents did not know when it was happening, they just knew it was going to happen. So it was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody."

As for 10-month-old Phoenix, Paris said that he is already a doting big brother.

"He's just so gentle and sweet, and he'll put his hand out, just kinda like rub her arm or her face," she said. "It's just so cute."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

For her part, Paris gushed about the joy she feels since becoming a mother.

"I'm loving my mom era and I feel just so at peace, just so happy, just so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we're building together," she said. "I just couldn't imagine anything else. I'm just over the moon with everything."

Paris has been vocal about her desire to start a family with Carter for quite some time. During an April 2022 appearance on The Bellas podcast, she shared, "We've been talking about kids since the beginning -- since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four."

She continued, "I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens. I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."

Hilton has also been transparent about her path to motherhood, discussing her experiences with egg freezing and surrogacy. Last year, she opened up about going through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process in a statement on her Instagram Story.

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris explained in November 2022. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

Earlier this year, Paris bared her soul in a bombshell memoir. Asked on Monday whether addressing her past trauma has influenced her parenting style, Paris said she feels "protective" of her kids.

"I am just always thinking about one day when my kids are teenagers, just how that's a scary thing," she said, adding that she's "always gonna be there for them."

She added, "The No. 1 rule in our house is just to have kind human beings, so that's how we're raising them to be."

She was also asked about the state of her relationship with Britney Spears in the wake of the latter's memoir release last month.

"We were actually speaking a couple of days ago and planning a girls night so she's going to come over," Paris revealed. "I'm just so proud of her. Her book was so incredible and she's just so brave for coming out and telling her story, and it's really amazing to see so many people doing that right now and really opening up and being real."

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. - Chris Polk/FilmMagic

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Paris opened up about celebrating her first holiday season with the little ones.

"We're so excited just to be with the whole family together -- all of the cousins. My sister is flying in with her little babies, so I'm just excited to have the first Christmas as a mom," she said, referencing younger sister Nicky Hilton. "This is, like, such an important time and I just love the holidays together. We can't wait to all wear matching onesies on Christmas morning!"

Paris in Love returns to Peacock on Nov. 30.

