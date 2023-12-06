Kyle Richards might be ready to retire from hosting parties after the latest dinner disaster on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ET's exclusive preview of Wednesday's all-new episode picks up after the tense THC-themed dinner, with the women mingling around Kyle's bar for a nightcap. That's when Dorit Kemsley fills Kyle in on what went down before she joined them for the weed-infused feast, just after Sutton Stacke sat down following their tense one-on-one chat away from the group.

"I was like, 'Where's Kyle?' [Sutton's] like, 'In denial somewhere...'" Dorit whispers, stunning Kyle, who quickly calls Sutton over to hash things out.

"Sutton, what am I in denial about?" she asks. "If you know something, please tell me."

"Oh my god, Kyle," Sutton scoffs. "What would I know?"

"If you're saying I'm in denial, you're implying you know something," Kyle fires back. "You either said it or you didn't, it's a very simple answer."

"Yes, I said it," Sutton admits. "It seems like you're in denial about something."

"Insanity," Erika Jayne remarks from the couch, speaking to both no one and everyone in the room.

"If you don't have anything to tell us, Kyle ... then I'm gonna let it go," Sutton tells the peeved party hostess, shocking even her bestie Garcelle Beauvais.

The argument devolves from there, with Kyle trying to figure out what exactly Sutton said and what she meant by it, with Sutton nitpicking at details, like how she wasn't standing when she made the comment, but sitting.

"Wherever you said it, I don't care if you were standing on your f**king head!" Kyle shrieks.

"We all know I can't stand on my head," Sutton announces, eliciting laughter from Erika, Crystal Kung Minkoff and new Housewife Annemarie Wiley. Kyle stays steadfastly serious.

Watch it all play out here:

"If you have something that you know about, please share," Kyle pleads.

"I don't have anything that I know about," Sutton reiterates.

"But in denial of what?" Dorit jumps in to ask, as Kyle steps aside.

"That's the question!" an exasperated Sutton replies. "I asked her about her household, about her marriage."

"Quit asking about my household!" Kyle shouts, storming back into the room -- and seemingly misunderstanding that Sutton is using the term in reference to her family, not her residence.

"What's wrong with my house?" Kyle asks. "And by the way, which f**king house?!"

"Is there something going on?" Sutton repeats herself.

"Kyle is in denial about something going on with her marriage," she then muses in a confessional. "Personally, I think Kyle is unhappy. People's marriages ebb and flow, and maybe there's no flow right now -- and it's something that she doesn't want to talk about. Kyle doesn't like to talk about personal things."

While it was public knowledge at the time, it's now known that Kyle was having issues in her marriage. She and her husband of nearly three decades, Mauricio Umansky, quietly separated earlier this year and are in the process of figuring out their next chapter.

"I didn't know how to navigate it in my own life, let alone with the cameras. So I think there is a lot of confusion in the beginning, like what is really going on?" Kyle told ET at BravoCon in November. "People want to create a whole drama and all that -- but clearly I was going through a hard time. I seem a little angry, upset, which I was."

"All I know is we love each other," she added. "We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other. I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

