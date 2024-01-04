In a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards has left her fellow housewives in shock by openly discussing her willingness to explore relationships with women.

In the teaser, Kyle asks her co-stars during a lively lunch if they would consider "dating a woman." The revelation prompts a range of reactions, with Dorit Kemsley nearly spitting out her wine and Crystal Kung Minkoff turning the question back to Kyle.

Undeterred, Kyle responds with a simple "yeah" and a subtle nod, leaving the other housewives intrigued and curious about this unexpected revelation. The teaser also provides a glimpse into Kyle's personal struggles as she confides in her friend, Morgan Wade, about an impending decision, admitting, "I'm so anxious." The context of her anxiety remains unclear, adding an element of suspense to the upcoming episodes.

This disclosure from Kyle comes amid swirling rumors of a romance with Morgan, which gained momentum following Kyle's separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle and Morgan's friendship has been a subject of speculation, especially after they showcased their close bond on social media, and have frequently been spotted out together.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

Fans have witnessed their connection escalate to a new level after Kyle tattooed her initial onto Morgan's arm, a move that raised eyebrows among fans and RHOBH stars. Despite the growing rumors, Kyle and Morgan have consistently denied any romantic involvement.

They even playfully addressed the gossip in Morgan's music video for her single, "Fall in Love with Me," where Kyle is featured as Morgan's love interest, engaging in intimate scenes that tease a romantic relationship.

Ladylike Records/RCA Nashville

Kyle and Mauricio had initially denied divorce rumors, acknowledging a "rough year" in a joint statement posted on Instagram. The ongoing season of RHOBH is shedding light on the challenges the couple is facing, with a midseason trailer capturing Kyle confessing, "I want to feel happy and fulfilled. I don't know if Moe and I are going to make it."

Amidst the marital struggles, Kyle seems to find solace in her friendship with Morgan. The upcoming episodes promise to unravel more about Kyle's journey, both romantically and personally, as she navigates the complexities of love and self-discovery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

