There are questions that need answers, and uncomfortable chats coming up this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

On Wednesday, Bravo teased the second half of what has already been an eventful ride, with the midseason trailer.

It starts with bottles popping in a party bus and quickly escalates into a wild garden party, where the ladies lick toes, pits and put their tongues on, well, you'll just have to watch!

Kyle Richards quickly causes a little commotion (and almost causes Dorit Kemsley to spit out her drink) when she asks the group, "Would you ever date a woman?"

Keeping the awkwardness going, the trailer rolls into Garcelle Beauvais' kitchen, where the topic of sex is brought up by her sons, Jax and Jaid, and she's ready to talk about it, much to their dismay.

Things with the group seem to go well, as they wear all white to support Erika Jayne for her performance at SoFi Stadium, and travel to Spain, where they stun in spicy red outfits, try out new dance moves and look for Hermes.

And where they stay in a haunted residence.

"We're gonna die," Erika says as she sips some wine.

Once again, it's explosive as Annemarie Wiley has a few choice words for Garcelle and Sutton Stracke.

Kyle's a mix of emotions as she speaks with her sister, Kim Richards, about the idea of reconciling with their sister, Kathy Hilton.

And Kyle -- who has definitely been the talk of the season -- sits with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, as she tells him, "I want to feel happy and fulfilled," before telling the camera that she isn't sure their marriage is going to make it.

She also gets a special shout-out from her friend, Morgan Wade, who points to her and shares that she is so happy to have someone like Kyle in her life. But in what capacity?

Of course, it wouldn't be a midseason Housewives trailer without a cluster of fights and one gasp-worthy moment, which comes in the form of Crystal Kung Minkoff's medical emergency.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

