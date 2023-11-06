Erika Jayne is set to take the Las Vegas entertainment scene by storm with her new residency show, Bet It All on Blonde.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has embarked on a hard-fought journey to bring her electrifying performance to the stage, and Bravo is giving fans an inside look with a new two-part documentary spinoff series.

The network announced the series, titled Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, during a panel at BravoCon 2023. The show is set to premiere in Spring 2024, and it promises to be an intimate and revealing look at Erika's return to music amid the tumultuous circumstances surrounding her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Erika spoke to ET’s Brice Sander at BravoCon about the upcoming documentary, saying, "No, I'm not nervous, I'm actually excited because this is such a different look into my life and what I do outside of Beverly Hills and outside of a group of people that you know you're used to seeing me with."

LiveNation

Erika, with nine no. 1 hits on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, is no stranger to the music industry, and her Las Vegas residency is a testament to her enduring talent and determination. Bet It All on Blonde has been captivating audiences at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay since the summer, with performances running through Dec. 16.

In the trailer unveiled at BravoCon, Erika opens up about her decision to return to music in the midst of the drama surrounding her estranged husband. Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, and while she maintains she was unaware of Tom's alleged criminal activities, her involvement in criminal and civil suits has raised questions.

Erika has been cleared in some of these cases, but her ongoing legal battles continue to cast a shadow over her life. "Tom's behavior was bad for three years," Erika shares in the trailer. "The s**t this man did. His family, he hurt them too. Now I have to pick up and do a show. It's not like it's going to get any f**king better."

Bravo

The documentary offers viewers a closer look at Erika's journey as she and her tightknit team prepare for her Las Vegas debut. With the House of Blues residency on the horizon, they must navigate the challenges of putting on a show of this scale. From choreography to wardrobe and glam, every detail is scrutinized, all while working against budget constraints and the pressure of a ticking clock.

With no shortage of backstage drama and high tensions, the stakes are as high as ever for Erika as she aims to reclaim her life personally and professionally.

RELATED CONTENT: