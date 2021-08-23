The ruling has been made. Tom Girardi can no longer practice law in California federal courts.

The embattled attorney and estranged husband of Erika Jayne has been disbarred by a California Federal Court.

A source tells ET that Girardi is no longer "allowed to practice in the central district of California for the federal courts but the state bar proceedings are still pending."

The ruling was handed down on Aug. 20, and Girardi reportedly did not contest the decision, according to People. Emily D. Baker, host of the entertainment law podcast The Emily Show, was first to report the 82-year-old's federal disbarment.

In February, Girardi was placed under a temporary conservatorship. In March, a psychiatrist told courts that Girardi suffers from Alzheimer's disease, and that he is unable to care for his own personal or financial matters.

In mid July, Girardi's brother filed official letters of conservatorship, according to court documents obtained by ET -- which also state that Girardi has "major neurocognitive disorder" and lacks the "capacity to give informed consent for medical treatment."

Meanwhile, Girardi's wife filed for divorce back in November, after 21 years of marriage. One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. In December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi's law firm afloat.

Amid the bankruptcy case, his law firm, Girardi Keese, began to auction off and liquidate all of their physical assets -- including office furniture, decorations, plaques and artwork -- on an auction site, to pay off creditors.

