Love is in the air and wedding bells are chiming on the horizon for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

The Real Housewives of Miami spoke with ET's Brice Sander during Day 2 of BravoCon in Las Vegas on Saturday, and she teased how her wedding to boyfriend Marcus Jordan is "in the woks" -- despite one sizable caveat.

As it turns out, they aren't actually engaged yet -- something Larsa seems to be very ready for.

"I will be engaged once I get a ring," explained Pippen, who was joined by RHOM co-star Lisa Hochstein at the event, adding that it's not solely her decision and she "can't be responsible" for when Marcus asks.

As for comments Marcus recently made about looking for a venue for their wedding and asking his famous father -- NBA icon Michael Jordan -- to be his best man, Larsa admitted that there's an element of wanting to joke with the media in their past comments about wedding planning.

"We love each other, you know? Its gonna happen. I just feel like when the timing is right," Larsa shared. "It's in the works."

When asked whether or not Marcus actually intends to ask his dad to be his best man, Larsa simply said, "I dont know. You'll have to ask Marcus."

That being said, she did confirm that Lisa would be in her wedding party, but that she's "never thought about" who will be her maid of honor.

Speculation of an engagement between Larsa and Marcus was sparked in August when he told a cameraperson they were looking for a location for a wedding. A day later, Larsa was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.

However, a source clarified to ET at the time, "Marcus and Larsa are not engaged, but it's definitely something they're talking about."

Larsa, who was previously married to Marcus' dad's Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen, revealed that same month that her boyfriend had given her a "promise ring."

They also admitted that wedding conversations are actually in progress.

"It's something that we've been discussing a lot lately. Not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we've definitely been discussing locations and time of year," Marcus explained.

What have they decided so far? "I feel like the only thing we've really come up with," Larsa said, “is, like, we want a destination wedding."

