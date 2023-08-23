Larsa Pippen Reveals Marcus Jordan Gave Her a Promise Ring -- and What They've Decided About Their Wedding
Larsa Pippen has a ring, but it's not the ring -- at least, not yet.
Speculation of an engagement between the Real Housewives of Miami star and boyfriend Marcus Jordan sparked earlier this month when he told a cameraperson they were looking for a location for a wedding. A day later, Larsa was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.
However, a source clarified to ET, "Marcus and Larsa are not engaged, but it's definitely something they're talking about. You could say it's in the works."
The couple tackled the rumors head-on in a new episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast, confirming they indeed are not engaged... right now.
"First topic is 'Marcus is looking for a wedding venue,'" Michael Jordan's son kicked off the Aug. 22 episode. "Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there are wedding plans in the works."
"I think I responded in a cheeky way," Marcus continued. "I told them that, you know, we’re looking for a location, and that it's in the works."
Larsa, who was previously married to Michael's Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen, acknowledged the faux news traveled fast. "I had a hundred calls," she said, "and text messages of people congratulating us. And I was like, 'I'm so excited! But no, we're not engaged.'"
Added the reality star, "But you did give me a promise ring."
And, as they admitted, wedding conversations are actually in progress.
"It's something that we've been discussing a lot lately. Not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we've definitely been discussing locations and time of year," Marcus explained.
What have they decided so far? "I feel like the only thing we've really come up with," Larsa said, “is, like, we want a destination wedding."
