Marcus Jordan Says Larsa Pippen Wedding Date Is 'In the Works'

A ring is on the horizon for Larsa Pippen!

On Wednesday, Larsa and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, were captured on video shared by TMZ. Marcus used the moment to give an update on the next step in their relationship.

When asked about the possibility of a wedding happening between him and the Real Housewives of Miami star, Marcus replied, "We're looking for a location."

The cameraperson followed up by asking if the pair had a set a date, to which Marcus playfully quipped, "It's in the works."

The 49-year-old reality star was with her man as they exited dinner but chose to stay mum when asked if she had a wedding dress picked out.

Speculation about an engagement for Larsa and Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son has been on the rise ever since she was seen wearing a ring on that finger. However, the pair, who made their love Instagram official in January, have yet to confirm.

Larsa and Marcus' date night didn't end there. The pair took their lovefest to the Drake concert, and in videos shared on his Instagram Story, Marcus captured his lady dancing during the show. In another clip, the duo danced together as they rapped along with the "Feel No Ways" emcee.

Larsa and Marcus' latest date night comes after the couple spent some time getting cozy on a yacht.

Earlier this week, Marcus shared a picture of the pair taking in the sun rays.

"Riding waves🌊 Living life🛥️✨," Marcus wrote.

Last month, Marcus and Larsa took to their podcast to address Marcus' father, Michael Jordan's, public disapproval of their relationship.

The NBA legend -- who famously has beef with former teammate, and Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was asked if he approves of the pair, while leaving a restaurant in Paris, France. After smiling at first and brushing the question off, Michael doubled down when asked again, telling the cameraperson "No."

Following the viral clip, Marcus and Larsa shared their thoughts about the moment.

"He was a little lit... I didn't put too much weight on it," Marcus claimed on their Separation Anxiety podcast. He added that he was grateful that his father later called because it put Larsa at ease that Marcus wasn't lying about his family's approval.

"I can make my own decisions, he doesn't need to approve who I date or my personal relationships. He's gonna love me no matter what," Marcus continued. "I think that's what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course no one sees that, they just see the headlines."

RELATED CONTENT:

