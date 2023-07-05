Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are clearing up some misconceptions that folks may have about their relationship.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 32-year-old confirmed their relationship earlier this year amid ongoing rumors, and the confirmation has only fueled the flames when it comes to speculations about how the relationship between the two began.

Basketball fans will remember that Larsa was married to former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen for over 20 years, with the pair finalizing their divorce in 2021. The parents of four first separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage.

Marcus is the son of Scottie's former Bulls teammate and estranged close friend, Michael Jordan.

Despite that bad blood, Larsa and Marcus have taken their relationship public and are quickly evolving into their idea of a power couple. The couple co-hosts the Separation Anxiety With Hosts Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan podcast together, which they tell ET is their method of controlling their narrative amid all the rumors and speculation.

"I feel like a lot was being said about us all the time [and] I feel like there's so much said about me that I've always been like, 'That's so not true, that's not true,'" Larsa explains to ET's Brice Sander. "So I figured, 'Hey, let's do a podcast so we can basically give our opinions [and] state facts 'cause a lot of stuff that they say is inaccurate.'"

Marcus echoes his partner's sentiment, adding that a lot of the misconceptions veer into outrageous territory. "You know, people think Larsa used to babysit me and stuff like that," he says, sharing that the podcast gives the couple an opportunity to "put things in our own voice."

The biggest rumor the pair refutes is that their families have been intertwined since Michael's time playing alongside Larsa's ex. While Michael and Scottie were longtime friends, in 2020, Michael revealed during his docuseries, The Last Dance, that he and Scottie are no longer on good terms.

"That’s not what it was," Larsa maintains of the supposed years-long ties between the Jordan and Pippen families.

Marcus adds, "Exactly. I think a lot of people think we spent a lot of time together while I was young, and honestly we met four years ago and didn't talk so often early on, but then over time, we started to gradually become better friends."

As for how this relationship differs from her relationship with Scottie, Larsa says the pair are "best friends."

"I feel like this time around, Marcus and I are best friends, and I feel like we share a lot," she explains. "Marcus didn’t necessarily want to be on Housewives with me, and I was like, 'Well, we would normally just go out to dinner, so, come out to dinner. You would normally just go to lunch with me, so go to lunch with the girls,' so I feel like it’s easy when you’re with someone that you genuinely want to be with and do stuff with."

Larsa adds, "I think for us it's basically just us living our lives and doing the things we would normally do."

She isn't too concerned with how her ex, Scottie, feels about their relationship either, telling ET, "We haven't had that conversation. I don't really ask him what is going on in his personal life. He doesn't really ask me what's going on in my personal life. I feel like there's so much time that has gone with us not being together. It's been five years."

She continues, "I want to see him happy, and I think he wants to see me happy, and I think other people view it differently than how we view it. I wouldn't care if he dated someone that I knew or whatever. I wouldn't care."

Contrary to what his father recently said, Marcus tells ET that his family's approval of their relationship gave them the green light to go public with their romance after keeping things tightly under wraps.

"We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with, you know, where I'm living," Marcus shares.

He continues, "Everybody had an opinion at first, I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays, at least for me if we're gonna be in the media, you know, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom's side and my dad's side. And so, I think that went well and so far so good."

And when it specifically comes to whether or not he had the official OK from his famous dad, Marcus confirms, "Yeah. Oh yeah."

Larsa and Marcus’ new podcast, Separation Anxiety With Hosts Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, debuts new episodes weekly on iHeart.

