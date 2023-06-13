Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Shares How His Family Reacted to Him Dating Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan knew their relationship would raise some eyebrows. On the premiere episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety With Hosts Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, the couple opens up about their families' initial thoughts about their unlikely pairing.
"I don’t think there was ever any hurdles, I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating. Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit," Marcus said of the response he received from his family -- which includes father Michael Jordan -- to him dating the ex-wife of Michael's former teammate, Scottie Pippen.
He added, "I think once people really got to understand and see us together, it made everything a little more comfortable. My parents want to see me happy. Your family wants to see you happy. That’s all you could ever ask for."
Larsa noted, "It caught me off guard! I get it. I understand."
The pair confirmed their romance on Instagram in January, sharing a romantic snapshot in front of a display featuring flowers in the shape of Michael's NBA jersey. The pic, which was taken at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida, shows the duo cuddling up, with Marcus' arm over Larsa's shoulder.
"Checks over stripes," Larsa captioned the post, seemingly pledging her loyalty to Nike, the Jordan family's shoe of choice, over its competitor, Adidas.
Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, shared on their podcast that they have known each other for years. However, after crossing paths at a party, she saved his number under "Marc Jacobs."
"I didn’t want anyone to know when you’d call me," she said.
The couple recalled how Marcus traveled to Miami for what was supposed to be a two-day trip, that ended up being 12. In fact, the early stages of their relationship made Larsa question if it was worth the "smoke" she would get for dating the son of her ex-husband's former teammate.
"I figured this was off limits. It was not something I wanted to go to war for,” Larsa revealed. "I feel like you have to pick and choose your battles, and I wasn’t sure…"
And it's all been worth it as the couple has no problem sharing their love with the world. Last month, Larsa posted a loved-up picture featuring Marcus.
"To the moon and back," the Real Housewives of Miami star wrote.
For more on Larsa and Marcus' love, click below.
