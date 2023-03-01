Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan aren't letting any bad blood between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan stop their romance.

In 2020, Michael's docuseries, The Last Dance, revealed that he and Scottie are no longer on good terms. So, it was a bit of a surprise when rumors began circulating last year about Larsa's relationship with Michael's 32-year-old son.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Miami star shared that not only does she remain close to her ex-husband -- calling him her "best friend" -- but her boyfriend's parents have given their approval for their relationship.

"I can't basically explain how someone else feels," she said of Scottie, with whom she shares four kids. "I feel like I live my truth, I'm happy. I feel like we get along, he's my best friend."

"For me being someone who was married to an athlete, it's really hard. You get scrutinized a lot," she added. "People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced. They think once you're divorced, you're done. And I feel like I've overcome so many different obstacles because I feel like I should have love, I should be able to date who I want. I should be able to live happy and go wherever I want to go and not be judged every time I'm with someone."

As for Marcus' parents, Larsa shared that they recently spent the holidays with the Jordans and they are "happy" for the couple's new relationship.

"When you're an adult, parents just want to see you happy," she told host Tamron Hall. "We're in a great place, we motivate each other. We're really happy being together and I feel like that's the most important thing. I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends."

Larsa added that she and Marcus share "a lot" in common because of their hometown of Chicago and mutual friends. And, as for the 16-year age difference, the star said she isn't bothered by the comments about her dating a younger man.

"I've dated guys a lot older than me -- Scottie is 10 years older than me -- so I don't really view age as you're mature or immature," she said. "I don't feel like that determines if you're mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18, there's different circumstances."

Larsa finalized her divorce from Scottie, who previously played on the Chicago Bulls with Michael, in December 2021. The parents of four first separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage.

"Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out," a source told ET shortly after rumors first circulated about the pair. "The two have a lot of the same friends in common so they have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out."

"They are having fun together," the source added. "Larsa’s divorce from Scottie was finalized at the beginning of this year and she’s enjoying that freedom."

During an interview with ET at BravoCon in October 2022, Larsa kept mum while responding to the rumors ramping up about them. "I have a lot of friends," she told ET. "I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I’m doing."

The pair then confirmed their romance on Instagram in January, sharing a romantic snapshot in front of a display featuring flowers in the shape of Michael's NBA jersey. The pic, which was taken at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida, shows the duo cuddling up, with Marcus' arm over Larsa's shoulder.

"Checks over stripes," Larsa captioned the post, seemingly pledging her loyalty to Nike, the Jordan family's shoe of choice, over its competitor, Adidas.

"That's what I like, that's what we like!" Marcus commented.

From there, the couple hasn't been shy about showing PDA while out and about in Miami. Watch the video below for more on their romance.

