Larsa and Scottie Pippen are once again calling it quits.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences. She's asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children, as well as spousal support and attorney's fees to be paid by Scottie.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives," Larsa tells ET. "We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa married Scottie in 1997, and listed their date of separation as Oct. 29, 2018. The pair, who moved to Los Angeles from Miami last year, jointly filed for divorce in 2016, but then reconciled.

A source told ET last September that their move marked a "new start" for the couple. "At this point, they have decided to stay a unit and move forward together," the source said at the time. "They’re really working hard to make the marriage work."

Larsa and Scottie's 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, recently competed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. See more in the video below.

