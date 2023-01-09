Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Kissing in Miami

While Larsa Pippen has kept mum about a romance with Marcus Jordan, the proof is in the picture.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was photographed with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son outside the W South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. While this is not the first time they've been spotted together amid ongoing speculation that they're more than friends, the two were snapped in the middle of a kiss outside, confirming sparks are indeed flying between them -- even if it's not time for a label just yet.

The new sighting comes nearly four months since a source told ET the pair was "casually hanging out."

During an interview with ET at BravoCon in October 2022, the mom of four and famed ex-wife of Scottie Pippen kept mum while responding to the rumors ramping up about them. "I have a lot of friends," she told ET. "I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I’m doing."

By the following month, though, Larsa and Marcus were photographed showing PDA on the beach in Miami.

During a later appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2022, Larsa doubled down, saying they were "friends" even when host Andy Cohen tried to add "with benefits" to her statement.

Despite the fact that her ex-husband and Marcus' dad, Michael Jordan, were Chicago Bulls teammates, Larsa also noted to Andy that she had only met Marcus' family in recent years. "I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined," she said, "and they really weren’t."

She and Scottie were married from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in December 2021. Together, the former couple shares four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia.

As she told ET last month, "We're friends. I’m dating... I'm at a place right now in my life where I want to spend time with someone, and I spend time with them sometimes."

