Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Show PDA in Miami

It looks like things were heating up in the Miami sun for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

After months of dating speculation, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, was spotted arm in arm with Michael Jordan's son, 31, on the beach in Miami on Sunday. In one photo, Larsa was snapped with her arm wrapped around Marcus' torso while his arm was draped over her shoulders and his hand in hers. According to other pictures circulating online, the two were photographed lounging together under umbrellas and, in another moment, Marcus appeared to kiss the bikini-clad reality star's shoulder.

When ET spoke with Larsa at BravoCon in October, she cryptically responded to the ongoing romance rumors.

"I have a lot of friends," she said. "I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I’m doing."

Mega

A source previously told ET, "Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out. The two have a lot of the same friends in common so have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out. They are having fun together." The source further noted Larsa was enjoying freedom after finalizing her divorce from Scottie Pippen. She and Marcus have a connection through her ex-husband as Scottie and Michael were Chicago Bulls teammates. She and Scottie were married from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in December 2021. Together, the former couple shares four children: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

As for what she's looking for in a man now, Larsa told ET, "I like a boss, but, like, someone that’s really sweet and, like, caring, too."

