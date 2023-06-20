Where Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Stand on Having Kids Together
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Kissing in …
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Bringing His Son on Tour and If He’…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
How Bruce Willis Was Honored on First Father's Day as a Grandfat…
Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Down in Tears Over Russell Simmons’ Al…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Adele Buying His Mansion and Keepin…
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Why Kristin Davis Addressed Age-Shaming Comments About Cosmetic …
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Reunite for Unc…
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are opening up about the possibility of having kids sometime in the future.
On the latest episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety With Hosts Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, the couple gets candid about their feelings towards having a baby together, and how much thought they've given it.
"I think there's [mostly] been conversations around it," Jordan said, explaining that they haven't gotten into specifics when it comes to that particular discussion. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up."
"But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children," he added.
"It's one of those things where I think time will tell," Pippen, 48, shared.
"I feel like I'm happy, because I have four kids, and I feel like you don't have kids, so basically it'd be a question for you. Because I'm really fulfilled with my four children," shared Pippen, who shares three sons and a daughter with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
"And I think that's something that goes unsaid with dating, and when there's an age gap," said Jordan, 32. "Like if the man is older, he might have kids, if the woman is older, she might have kids."
"But for me, I've always viewed Trophy Room as my baby," added Jordan, referring to his upscale boutique sneaker store. "I always wanted to establish my own name, outside of being Michael Jordan's son. So for me, Trophy Room gave me that opportunity as my business. So I've always nurtured it and treated it as my child.
"Now obviously, that's not the same as having an actual baby, but it's occupied all of my time," he added.
According to Jordan, "Having a child was always so far out of my mind frame... but [recently] there's definitely thoughts."
"I have four kids, and I love being a mom, and I feel like I would be open to having one more child," Pippen shared.
Eventually, the pair agreed that the time to talk about kids will come, and it will be soon, as they prepare to celebrate their first anniversary as a couple.
The pair confirmed their romance on Instagram in January, sharing a romantic snapshot in front of a display featuring flowers in the shape of Michael's NBA jersey. The pic, which was taken at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida, shows the duo cuddling up, with Marcus' arm over Larsa's shoulder.
The two also just kicked off their podcast, Separation Anxiety With Hosts Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, earlier this month, and opened up about the start of their romance and how long they've known each other.
For more on Larsa and Marcus' love, click below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Marcus Jordan Shares Family's Reaction to Him Dating Larsa Pippen
Why Andy Cohen Yelled at Larsa Pippen During 'RHOM' Reunion
Larsa Pippen Shares Michael Jordan's Thoughts on Romance With Marcus