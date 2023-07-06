Where there's smoke, there's fire. And that's the best way to describe one of Marcus Jordan's tributes to his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, on her 49th birthday.

Michael Jordan's second son, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday and posted on his Story a series of photos with Larsa over the course of their relationship. In one snap, they're striking a pose in a wide and well-lit hallway. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to my babygirl," followed by a bunch of heart emojis.

Another post shows them at an event enjoying drinks, then out at dinner, followed by a mirror selfie before showing them on Halloween. She's dressed as a Playboy bunny and he's pulling off his best Hugh Hefner impression, down to the trademark burgundy robe.

The photos themselves are certainly all very innocent, but then Marcus posted a short video of the couple at a club where 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P." is blaring through the speakers. The video starts with the hookah straw in between Larsa's breasts, followed by Marcus taking a huge hit before exhaling all the smoke in her cleavage. Larsa, wearing a black plunging top and black skirt, looks in awe as Marcus then rubs his face in between her breasts. She smiles and then starts dancing.

One thing's for sure, the couple sure does know how to have fun. Speaking to ET this week from his Miami penthouse for their first and only joint, in-person interview, Larsa and Marcus opened up about their relationship and how the people closest to them feel.

"We had just started hanging out as friends, I feel like that’s kinda what the motivational thing for us, we were like, 'OK fine, now we're dating, so now should we tell everyone?'" Larsa told ET.

"Well, we spent some time together during the holidays. She came and visited some of my family, I visited some of her family, so I think that’s kinda what, once we realized our families were OK with it, then I feel like that was easier for us," Marcus said.

They also cleared up a common misconception when it comes to their relationship, like fans thinking their relationship gave off a weird dynamic considering Larsa's ex, Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen, played alongside Marcus' father during the Bulls' incredible run in the 1990s that produced six NBA championships. There's also the little wrinkle that Larsa was married to Scottie for 19 years before first separating in 2016. They finalized their divorce in 2021.

"I feel like a lot was being said about us all the time [and] I feel like there's so much said about me that I've always been like, 'That's so not true, that's not true,'" Larsa explained to ET. "So I figured, 'Hey, let's do a podcast so we can basically give our opinions [and] state facts 'cause a lot of stuff that they say is inaccurate.'"

Marcus echoed his partner's sentiment, adding that a lot of the misconceptions veer into outrageous territory. "You know, people think Larsa used to babysit me and stuff like that," he said, sharing that the podcast gives the couple an opportunity to "put things in our own voice."

Contrary to what Michael Jordan told paps in Paris last weekend, Marcus and Larsa told ET that Jordan does approve of the relationship.

Said Marcus when asked point-blank if his father approves, "Yeah, oh yeah."

