Larsa Pippen was spotted flashing a massive diamond ring on that finger as Marcus Jordan teases a possible wedding on the horizon.

The couple was spotted leaving Catch Steak in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday evening in complementary ensembles -- both donning green cargo pants with a more formal top -- but it was Larsa's left hand that stole the spotlight. This isn't the first time she has been spotted wearing what looks like an engagement ring, but the timing comes as Marcus told paparazzi that a wedding between the two is "in the works" one day prior.

Now, a source tells ET: "Marcus and Larsa are not engaged, but it's definitely something they're talking about. You could say it's in the works."

ET has reached out to a rep for the Real Housewives of Miami star for comment.

Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, made their love Instagram official back in January. Together, they launched the Separation Anxiety podcast in June.

Last month, Marcus and Larsa took to their podcast to address Marcus' father, Michael Jordan's, public disapproval of their relationship.

The NBA legend -- who famously has beef with former teammate, and Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was asked if he approves of the pair, while leaving a restaurant in Paris, France. After smiling at first and brushing the question off, Michael doubled down when asked again, telling the cameraperson "No."

Following the viral clip, Marcus and Larsa shared their thoughts about the moment.

"He was a little lit... I didn't put too much weight on it," Marcus claimed on their Separation Anxiety podcast. He added that he was grateful that his father later called because it put Larsa at ease that Marcus wasn't lying about his family's approval.

"I can make my own decisions, he doesn't need to approve who I date or my personal relationships. He's gonna love me no matter what," Marcus continued. "I think that's what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course no one sees that, they just see the headlines."

The pair opened up about the start of their relationship in a recent interview with ET.

"We had just started hanging out as friends, I feel like that’s kinda what the motivational thing for us, we were like, 'OK fine, now we're dating, so now should we tell everyone?'" Larsa said.

"Well, we spent some time together during the holidays. She came and visited some of my family, I visited some of her family, so I think that’s kinda what, once we realized our families were OK with it, then I feel like that was easier for us," Marcus added.

The couple said there’s a misconception about their relationship and how long they’ve known each other.

"I think a lot of people think we spent a lot of time together while I was young," Marcus shared. "Honestly, we met four years ago and didn’t talk so often, early on, but then over time, we started to gradually become better friends."

