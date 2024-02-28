Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's friendship may not have been as close as fans thought. During Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' three-part reunion, Kyle claimed that she and Dorit, who've long thought to be best friends, were not close off camera.

The drama started on the show's season 13 finale, when an onscreen update revealed that Kyle and Dorit hadn't spoken in months.

Flash forward to the morning of the reunion shoot, and Dorit revealed that Kyle broke her lengthy silence the night before to send a text message encouraging Dorit not to discuss their issues on camera. The move, Dorit told Erika Jayne, was "manipulative" and "calculated."

The text appeared onscreen, revealing that Kyle alluded to her strain with her sisters, writing, "I don't want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show... They don't even know we are going through a hard time, so I don't see the need to bring it up there."

Then, during the taping itself, Dorit bristled when Kyle mentioned she was hurt by headlines that Erika wanted her to be "eviscerated" during the reunion.

"I kind of got stuck on the fact that she said when she saw the headlines it hurt her, because it's much the same," Dorit said. "When I saw the headline [that read], 'Kyle said Dorit exaggerated their friendship,' that stung."

Indeed, during an appearance on Amazon Live, Kyle said of Dorit, "We've only gone on one trip together as a couple that I can recall... It's not like, my friends we'll go to the gym, we'll work out together, we'll hike together. She doesn't do that kind of stuff, so it was just, to put it bluntly, an exaggeration. Completely."

During the reunion, Kyle said that her statement was in response to "all of the things [Dorit] had been saying throughout the season," pointing to being asked about the state of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and insinuating that she was replaced by Morgan Wade as specific sore spots.

And, when it came down to it, Kyle said, she and Dorit really weren't that good of friends.

"How many times have we ever had lunch without filming? You can count on one hand," Kyle said, before explaining why that fact "doesn't matter" to her. "We don't have that kind of friendship... that does not mean you are not important to me. I love you very much. But I said that because that was an exaggeration."

As for that text, Kyle said "it was not meant to be manipulative in any single way," and both women agreed that they hoped to reconcile in the future.

Later, though, the topic came up again. This time, host Andy Cohen speculated that the issues between the pair dated back to the season 12 reunion, when Dorit stood up for Kathy Hilton instead of Kyle.

Kyle didn't disagree, telling Dorit, "To me it feels like you wanted to be on the side of whatever the audience thinks and agrees with."

"Are you kidding me Kyle?" Dorit questioned. "That is the most hysterical thing I have ever heard."

It's no surprise that the pals are facing off during the reunion. When ET spoke to their co-star, Annemarie Wiley, earlier this month, she teased that things may still not be resolved between Kyle and Dorit.

"I don't know if Kyle and Dorit have gotten the closure that they maybe aimed to," she said. "I was actually pretty surprised with all of that being brought up in the first place, because, as someone that was there, I didn't even see those things were happening. I didn't even see that riff in the relationship."

"There might be things that they still have to talk about going forward, some work that they have to do going forward," Annemarie added, "but that's a long friendship and I'm rooting for them."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

