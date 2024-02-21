Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky aren't the only RHOBH stars experiencing marital problems. On Wednesday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley admitted that her marriage to PK, her husband of nearly a decade, is on shaky ground.

The admission happened during a FaceTime call between Dorit and PK amid his lengthy work trip to London, which he'd once again extended, much to his wife's dismay.

"PK is still in London for work. He knew that this white party was on the calendar," Dorit told the cameras of Kyle's annual bash. "He knew how much it meant to me that he was with me."

As the pair squabbled about when he'd return, Dorit brought up the terrifying home invasion she experienced, which left her with PTSD, something PK has struggled to understand throughout the season.

"PK can say he's starting to understand my PTSD better and better, but his actions don't show it," she said. "I love my husband, but I just hope, eventually, something can change, because I have moments when I worry. Will we be able to stay together?"

At the end of the episode, Dorit once again spoke about her marriage, telling the cameras, "I think my main takeaway from this year is that PK and I have a lot of work to do. No matter how hard I try, it feels like he's never going to take me seriously and be as present as I need him to be when I need him. And maybe he will never change, but do I have to accept that he won't? Can I? I don't know."

According to an onscreen update, "PK finally came home from London after 39 days... but the real distance remains between Dorit and Kyle... who haven't spoken since December."

Dorit and PK's marital woes first made headlines back in October, when reports surfaced claiming they were separating. The pair denied as much at the time, telling ET in a statement, "We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family."

"We have not separated nor are we planning to do so," the statement continued. "Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The statement concluded, "We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

