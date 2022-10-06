Make sure your diamonds are insured, because we're in for a bumpy ride down Rodeo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is coming to a close, but first, a three-part reunion special sees Bravo's resident diamond-holders -- Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Diana Jenkins -- plus "friend of" Kathy Hilton sit down and discuss the season that was; but this is no hunky-dory walk down memory lane.

The sneak peek opens with Kyle in tears, confessing to host Andy Cohen she's "really not OK right now" after a nearly 12-hour film day. "I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?" she asks.

"Kyle's a wreck," he says to an out-of-sight showrunner, seeking his permission to let her go. The trailer then rewinds a little bit, to show Kyle even more distraught, seemingly broken over her current relationship with her sister, Kathy.

"I need to leave here in a better place with her than when she came," she pleads, as Garcelle calls out Rinna for contributing to Kyle's pain, seeing as Rinna led the charge against Kathy, after experiencing an off-camera temper tantrum on the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Never has a "friend of" had this sort of impact on a Housewives reunion, with Kathy going head to head with Rinna repeatedly throughout the super tease.

Kathy tells the Melrose Place alum that she "fights with everybody," name-checking Rinna's famous feuds with her and Kyle's other sister, Kim Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump, going so far as to say Rinna "drove Lisa" off the show.

Later, Kathy sits through a laundry list of insults Rinna claimed Kathy lobbed at the other women during her alleged off-camera tirade, forced to confront the idea of labeling these ladies "useless idiots" and "pieces of s**t," as well as apparent threats to "destroy" her own sister.

"I was f**king abused by Kathy Hilton!" Rinna exclaims.

"Baby, you wanted it on camera, because your contract was coming up," Kathy fires back, suggesting Rinna might've blown what went down between them out of proportion to secure her spot on the show moving forward. "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it."

Watch it all play out here:

Andy goes on to call out Rinna's "disastrous" social media behavior, which includes hyping up the Kathy saga for months before it even aired on TV.

"Put me on pause!" she blurts out, referencing the phrase The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley embraced when she was fired from that show, holding out for a return that has yet to surface.

Andy also suggests Rinna uses Sutton as a "punching back," to which the boutique owner declares, "I was a dead horse. I turned into glue," an analogy that throws off Dorit.

Speaking of Dorit, rumors of her having an affair with Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky, come up, as does a never-before-told story about her own husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, courtesy of Erika, who claims he once asked her if she did porn.

That sets off some sex talk for the "Pretty Mess" singer, who owns up to having a "roster" of friends with benefits. That's about as lighthearted as it gets for Erika, though, as her ongoing legal troubles pull focus. The cast discussed Erika's own meltdown in Colorado, Kyle labeling her castmate as "out of control" for claiming to only care about herself and not those hurt by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi's, alleged crimes.

"I was not out of control," she says. "I was angry."

Erika's behavior at Garcelle's birthday party also becomes fodder, as the group addresses Erika telling Garcelle's 14-year-old son, Jax, to "f**k off." That leads into the investigation into online attacks against the teen, his Instagram comments flooded by hate speech, seemingly curated by bots.

"I did think she was behind it, absolutely," Garcelle admits, though it's unclear if she's pinning the activity on Erika or on Diana, who offers a shocked expression to Garcelle's claim as she Zooms in from home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with the next two installments premiering the following two weeks at the same time.

