Kyle Richards is firing back at Sutton Stracke's claim. On Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion, Kyle passionately insisted that she shares her real life on the Bravo series after her co-star implied the opposite. Sutton's made her claims despite the fact that Kyle's marital woes to Mauricio Umansky were a main storyline throughout season 13.

"I have been on this show for 13 years. I have watched my 2-year-old birthday party to that child is now going to be applying to colleges next year. My children learning how to drive a car, going off to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show," Kyle screams. "My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."

Not only that, Kyle said, but Sutton herself hasn't always been open on RHOBH.

"You bought a horse this season and you have a dating coach. Give me a break!" Kyle exclaimed, before pointing to Sutton's ex-husband and Las Vegas freakout as examples.

"You don't talk about anything! You say, 'We're not going to talk about Christian. He's a very powerful man. We can't talk about him. Magic Mike, we're not going to talk about that again,'" Kyle said. "You want me to spill everything that's happened in my life and marriage!"

Sutton called Kyle's speech "outrageous," before insisting that her horse and dating life weren't the only things she shared on the series.

Sutton continued by reiterating the reasons for her claims about Kyle, saying, "I have questions! You have tattoos, you're working out, you've made a lifestyle change."

"So what?" Kyle questioned. "I haven't done anything to hurt anybody in this group. You came on this season just to come after me."

To that, Sutton asked: "Have you lost your mind?"

"I'm sorry, maybe buying a horse and your cashmere line isn't enough, so you want to talk about me instead?" Kyle answered. "I don't know what to tell you."

That wasn't the only drama for the women. Later, the conversation turned to the weed dinner Kyle hosted, at which Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais questioned her about her marriage.

While Sutton claimed that "the cameras came on" and Kyle "wasn't a good friend" to her, Kyle yelled, "How do you expect me to be a good friend to you when you were treating me like that in my own home? My kids were upstairs and you were asking me if the ring on my finger was from Mau because he cheated on me."

As for Sutton's allegation that Kyle insinuated she had a drinking problem, Kyle cryptical said, "There's things I could've said that I did not. So how about that?"

"It's understanding your responsibility in the insinuation," Sutton screamed, before telling Kyle she'd been "relentlessly mean" to her, which Kyle denied.

Things also got tense between Kyle and Dorit Kemsley, when the latter woman said she was "hurt" that Kyle didn't share her marital woes with her.

"When I see her Instagram and there's no pictures of Mau, I knew something was going on, but being her friend and not knowing it felt a bit strange," Dorit said.

"I thought we were close enough that you would call me and ask me or see me instead of waiting until there was a camera in my car," Kyle replied, before denying Dorit's claim that she'd been avoiding her.

"When I'm struggling I pull back and I just retreat," Kyle explained. "... My entire adult life I have been married. It's really, really difficult and really painful. We were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home. I wasn't ready. I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that. I'm figuring it out every day."

While Kyle said she felt better about her friendship with Dorit than she did at the beginning of the reunion, Dorit disagreed, though she did express a willingness to continue on their reconciliation journey.

On next week's conclusion of RHOBH's season 13 reunion episodes, Kyle will be in the hot seat once again when host Andy Cohen grills her on her marriage and relationship with Morgan Wade.

In the preview, when Andy asks Kyle if she and Mauricio have discussed divorce, she nods. And then, when Andy questions if there's anything going on with Morgan, Kyle responds with a laugh.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

