Kyle Richards Debunks Morgan Wade Magazine Cover Rumor

Kyle Richards is quashing a big rumor involving her and Morgan Wade.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did so during an Amazon Live streaming event, in which a fan wanted to know if there was any truth to the rumor that she and her country singer gal pal are going to be featured in a magazine cover. The question stems from rumors swirling about a so-called "cougar" set to make her relationship with a country star public.

More specifically, the rumor came via an anonymous submission in the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. The submission -- via an email address with the handle "cougarmeetscountry" (Richards is 55, Wade is 29) -- dropped a line saying that "this country music singer is set to premiere their relationship in a very public way" and that "the loved up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many."

Well, that's news to Richards, so she says.

"That is not true. That blind item was not about me," said Richards in response to the fan's question during the Amazon streaming session. "And that's not about ... no. It's gotta be about somebody else. So, I wonder who it is. Now you got me curious."

For months now there's been constant speculation surrounding the exact nature of Richards and Wade's friendship. Wade recently got a bit handsy while appearing alongside Richards on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. But questions began well prior to that.

Richards' friendship with Wade has been subjected to scrutiny since they became close in 2022. Speculation intensified when Richards' separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, made headlines in July 2023, leading to rumors that she and Wade were romantically involved. They've both denied the speculation, but they only added fuel to the fire when Richards appeared in Wade's August 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me," featuring intimate scenes between them.

Then came Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion, in which Richards revealed, once again, that she is open to dating a woman. And she attributes the possibility to her evolving as a person.

"This last year and a half I have changed," she said on WWHL. "I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"

