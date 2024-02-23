Kyle Richards and her close friend, Morgan Wade, found themselves under the spotlight as a seemingly intimate moment between the two was caught on camera, raising eyebrows and fueling speculation among fans.

From Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a clip was shared from the Instagram account @Facereality16, which captured a seemingly chummy interaction between Richards and Wade. In the video, the 29-year-old country singer is seen rubbing Richards' hip while standing with her arm around her during a photo op. The gesture prompted fans to take to the comments section, with many speculating that the interaction appeared more than friendly.

"Uhhhh …. Morgan’s hand on Kyle’s hip says A LOOOOTTT 👀," one Instagram user commented, while another remarked, "That hip rub looks emotionally fulfilling," referencing a moment from the first season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Richards' friendship with Wade has been subject to scrutiny since they became close in 2022. Speculation intensified when Richards' separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, made headlines in July 2023, leading to rumors that she and Wade were romantically involved.

Despite both parties denying the speculation, they addressed it humorously in Wade’s August 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me," which featured intimate scenes between the two.

Wade's appearances on season 13 of RHOBH further fueled speculation surrounding their relationship. Richards has been open about their friendship, praising Wade's authenticity and support during a November 2023 episode.

Casey Durkin / Bravo

However, their friendship has faced challenges, notably during the season when Richards felt hurt by her co-star, Dorit Kemsley, probing her about her marital issues on camera.

The tension between Richards and Kemsley comes to a head in a teaser for the season 13 reunion, where Richards confronts Kemsley about exacerbating her problems with the media regarding her relationship with Wade.

"I didn't love being asked about things about my marriage from her, because we're closer, with the camera that's this close to my face," Richards told ET of Kemsley. "Just watching the season, and some of the things that are said in the interviews, set me back sometimes, because I’m thinking to myself, 'I'm already struggling so much. If you're my friend, don't make it more complicated for me.'"

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion airs on Bravo on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

