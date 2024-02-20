Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' marital woes can no longer be sidestepped, and the 53-year-old reality star is getting candid with his kids about their separation.

In a new teaser clip from the season 2 premiere of Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio sits down with his three eldest daughters -- Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, and Farrah, 35 -- and things get emotional as he reveals the extent of his issues with Kyle.

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Mauricio shares. "Your mom came and she talked to me and said, 'I think I need space.'"

"She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are: you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated,'" he continues, as his daughters wipe tears from their eyes.

"It's so weird to even be having these conversations," shares Farrah -- who is Kyle's daughter from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. "I definitely could not have predicted where my life was going to be one year ago."

"We only even found out there were any issues just a few months ago," Sophia adds, "and now it's like, things have changed so quickly."

"I'm sorry that we're all going through this," Alexia added.

"Me too, Mauricio chimed in, somberly.

The only daughter absent from the group meeting was the couple's youngest, Portia, who turns 16 on March 1.

Alexia, and Sophia and Farrah, meanwhile, work with their father at his firm, The Agency, and star together on Buying Beverly Hills. Throughout Mauricio and Kyle's separation, the pair have remained living together under the same roof at their home in Encino, California, with their kids.

News of their separation first broke back in July, amid allegations that both Mauricio and Kyle may have cheated -- allegations which both parties have repeatedly denied.

Kyle spoke with ET earlier this month, and stressed that she's being "open and honest" with her fans and castmates as her marriage troubles play out on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I'm not hiding anything from anybody," Kyle, 55, told ET. "I'm working through things myself, and I'm going through something, and I want to be able to be as open as I possibly can, and I will be -- when I figure it all out."

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres March 22 on Netflix. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

