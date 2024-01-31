Kyle Richards is thinking about what her future looks like. On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle's marital woes with Mauricio Umanksy continued to play out amid her trip to Spain with her co-stars.

When she attempted to FaceTime Mauricio, Kyle was annoyed by the unreliable signal and the inability to see him.

Then, while discussing loneliness with Sutton Stracke, Kyle remarked, "Being alone can feel lonely sometimes, but also can feel good sometimes, too, maybe?"

The real drama came in the preview for next week's episode, though, when Kyle is seen confiding in Dorit Kemsley about her and Mauricio's issues, mainly that he doesn't focus on his wife as much as he does his work.

"If there's no effort, we're not gonna end up together," Kyle says in a confessional, before the preview ends on a shot of her welling up with Dorit.

Back in July, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement admitting that they've had a "rough year" after news of their separation broke. Since then, their marital woes have been playing out on season 13 of RHOBH.

Then, in November, Richards told ET, "All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other. I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way. [We are] just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

Shortly thereafter, Mauricio appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and gave an update about where he and his wife stand.

"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," Mauricio said. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen.”

Kyle's friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has also been scrutinized by both the public and her co-stars. The relationship was brought into the spotlight again this week, when Morgan deleted all photos of Kyle from her Instagram page. Amid fan speculation about what exactly that meant, a source told ET that "Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends."

"Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project," the source said. "Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

