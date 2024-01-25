Kyle Richards isn't worried about dividing assets with Mauricio Umansky. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently spoke about her marital woes on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, and said that, while splitting up financials after a breakup sounds "very difficult," that's not where her "main focus is."

"We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him," Kyle explained. "... My mom lent us money when we were first married. There was one Christmas that we didn't have any money for Christmas presents. My mom gave me money and his grandparents helped us. We built everything together."

"It's our money. Let's be very clear about that. It's very clean cut. Everything's half, regardless. That's not an issue for me," she said. "We would probably just keep our homes. We don't fight. We're not a toxic couple. You never would seeing fighting in our home ever... We would just go our separate ways and maybe keep the houses."

Money, Kyle noted, wouldn't be a reason for her to stay married to her husband of more than two decades, with whom she shares Portia, 16, Sophia, 24, and Alexia, 27. Kyle is also mom to Farrah, 35, from a previous relationship.

"If we're not going to be together, I would get divorced. One hundred percent," she said. "I would not live like that, because psychologically, I would need to move on. I would never do that just for properties."

As for what she and Mauricio are going though now, Kyle admitted that "it's really tough."

"I do feel like my entire identity is being a wife and a mom. That's been really hard to wrap my head around," she said. "... I love him so much. If it was one of those situations where you're like, 'Oh, I can't stand this guy,' this would be so easy for me. It would be very easy. I can guarantee you, I do not want to be in this position. I never wanted to be in this position. I thought I knew where I would be until the day I died, so that's a lot to process."

The public nature of their troubles has added another difficulty to an already hard situation, especially for Mauricio, Kyle said.

"When it came out that we were having a problem and I put that post on our Instagram, he didn't want me to say we were having a problem," she recalled. "Even my daughter said, 'You can't do that. It's obvious.' It's a lot psychologically."

Now, Kyle said she doesn't "even know what life is without being with Mauricio."

"It's hard, and it's painful, and it's scary," she said, before noting of her RHOBH co-stars, "I'm having to answer to these women, who I don't know anything about their personal lives. I have no idea what they do when they're not on camera. I have no clue! But they want to know what's happening in my bedroom? It's not fair."

For all those wondering, though, Kyle said she and her husband "live together in the same house in different bedrooms."

"If you didn't know us, you would think everything was normal," she said, "because I'm making dinner, we're together, but we're in different rooms."

Following the pair's summer statement confirming their separation, their marital troubles have been playing out on season 13 of RHOBH.

In November, Kyle told ET, "All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other. I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way. [We are] just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

Shortly thereafter, Mauricio appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and gave an update about where he and his wife stand.

"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," he said. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: