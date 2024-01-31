Morgan Wade has made some changes to her Instagram!

On Tuesday, followers noticed that the "Wilder Days" singer has scrubbed her social media clean of all personal pics -- including the ones of her close friend, Kyle Richards.

Currently, Wade's profile only features images announcing her 2024 tour dates, and a source tells ET that there is no cause for alarm when it comes to the status of Richards and Wade's friendship.

"Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends," the source says. "Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project. Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do."

Prior to the change, Wade's Instagram was filled with selfies of her and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star from trips and other outings. Meanwhile, Richards' Instagram still features pics with her pal, including the most recent group shot of her, Wade and other friends from her 55th birthday trip in Mexico.

The topic of Richards and Wade's relationship has been part of the conversation during this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speculation picked up after Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, announced they were separating in July.

Still, Richards has maintained that Wade is one of her best friends, and nothing is romantic between them.

Just last week during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Richards discussed the dynamics of their relationship.

"She has a group of friends that I lean on. In the media, they only show Morgan. But she's part of a group of friends," Kyle explained. "There's just those friends that are the first text messages of the day, yeah, you know immediately, there's like tiers of friendship. You may love all of these friends, but there are different tiers. My first text messages of the day are four different people but, you know, if I'm walking down the street, having lunch with them, they're usually cut out of a photo unless it was yesterday where my friend, Jana, you know Jana, saying hi to me.”

Richards added that their friendship is portrayed by the media in a way that causes buzz.

"We were saying goodbye at the Glen Centre, and it looks like we're, the photo literally looks like we're kissing each other, which has happened to me before in the past, but I'm like, 'Of course they want to use that photo,'" Richards said.

This season on RHOBH, Richards explained why she was so drawn to Wade and how their bond flourished.

"Initially, I was drawn to Morgan by her music," she said during a confessional. "Morgan's music really spoke to me, because she was just so raw and open and honest, and just putting it all out there, and I admire that in someone. Especially someone that has struggled with that myself. I appreciate that quality in someone."

