Kyle Richards is fearing for the future of her marriage. On Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle gets candid about the marital woes she and Mauricio Umansky are facing.

The episode picked up with the women still in Spain, as Sutton Stracke encouraged each of them to publicly let something go before heading home.

While Kyle spoke in a confessional about her strained relationship with her sisters and her friend, who'd recently died by suicide, she admitted that there was something else on her mind: her separation from her husband.

"It does feel strange to be on this trip with all these women and not to be sharing with them what is weighing on me so heavily, which is that I don't know if my marriage is going to survive. But when I'm ready to share with everyone, I will," she said. "What I want to let go of is the uncertainty, worrying about not having answers about what my future holds, just letting that fear go."

Kyle finally discussed the situation at length with Dorit Kemsley, when the latter woman visited her at home upon their arrival in California. After Kyle told Dorit that she and Mauricio were in individual and couples therapy, Dorit reacted to the news in a confessional.

"The truth is, recently, one of my best friends seems to be as disconnected as possible," Dorit told the cameras. "I just want to be there for Kyle. I want her to know that she has support. I love her and I'm here for her."

Sensing that from Dorit, Kyle revealed, "We never fight. We don't get in fights. If we do get in an argument and fight, it's me. But the bad side of that is you're not communicating, so often it's like something will bother one of us and we'd rather be peaceful and just not deal. I am more the one that will say, 'This upsets me.' I have that fiery side, where he just wants to be more peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing."

"And then add in the traveling, our work schedules... With that comes a lot of different things, things that they're not here for, things that they're missing out on," she added, before sharing that she often asks, "Why did you accept going away that long? Why does this meeting take so long? Why did you get home so late from the meetings?"

"He has to say yes to more things because of The Agency expanding so much," Kyle continued of Mauricio's business. "I would see him on these phone calls, worried about The Agency, this happened or that happened. It's like his child. Whatever was going wrong, he would do everything he could, all his energy to fix that. So, I'm like, if we're having an issue, why can't you give that energy, that you give the company?"

In a confessional, Kyle got even more candid, saying of Mauricio, "I almost feel like he thinks, 'Give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine.' But I'm telling him, it's a lot more than that. We need help."

"I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing. When I told him that we are in trouble and I need you to work through this with me, I need it to feel that I was a priority and that we were a priority," she added, fighting back tears. "If there's no effort made or put into us, we're not gonna end up together. We'll never survive this."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

