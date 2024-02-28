Kyle Richards is never saying never. On Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion, the reality star revealed, once again, that she's open to dating a woman.

During the show, host Andy Cohen noted that Kyle was previously aghast when people insinuated that something could be going on between her and Teddi Mellencamp, but sang a different tune this year amid her marital woes with Mauricio Umansky and speculation surrounding her friendship with Morgan Wade.

So, what changed?

"I have changed," Kyle said. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe."

Kyle, who previously confirmed that she'd be open to dating a woman, added, "This last year and a half I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"

Kyle and Mauricio's marital trouble has played out on RHOBH's 13th season. In fact, in the season finale, Kyle admitted that "there were things that happened that made me lose my trust" in her husband of more than two decades.

It's for that reason that, in a preview for Part 2 of the reunion, Kyle takes offense to Sutton Stracke's claim that she doesn't share her real life on the show.

"You acted like I did something wrong to you instead of saying, 'Are you OK? Do you need a friend?'" Kyle screams. "My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."

The sneak peek ended with Kyle ominously stating, "I did not say anything and there's things I could've said and I did not, so how about that?"

When ET spoke to Kyle earlier this month, she insisted she was "not hiding anything from anybody" throughout the season.

"I'm working through things myself," she said, "and I'm going through something, and I want to be able to be as open as I possibly can, and I will be -- when I figure it all out."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

